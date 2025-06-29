Three Heights residents to speak on building community

This summer, three Cleveland Heights residents will be guest speakers for a sermon series at Lyndhurst Community of Faith Church: Betsy Tracy of the League of Women Voters Greater Cleveland – Heights Chapter (LWV); Cleveland Heights City Council Member Jim Posch; and Catalina Wagers, co-founder of Cleveland Heights Green Team.

Tracy, a professor emerita at Case Western Reserve University, will speak on July 20 about “Getting Involved” in community. Since retirement, Tracy has promoted voter education through the LWV.

Posch, a lifelong resident of Cleveland Heights and believer that "all are welcome," will discuss “Staying Open to Compromise” on July 27.

Wagers will speak on Aug. 31 about “Respecting the Earth and Each Other.” The Cleveland Heights Green Team works to encourage sustainable practices, equitable solutions, and climate justice.

The sermon series, “The Common Good: Democracy in Faith and in Action,” runs from June 29 through Aug. 31, and aims to promote good citizenship, building community, and getting along with one’s neighbors. All are welcome on to attend the series on Sundays at 10 a.m. Coffee hour, including good food, will follow each service.

Lyndhurst Community of Faith Church (www.lyndhurstcommunityoffaithchurch.org), a progressive congregation, is located at 5312 Mayfield Road.