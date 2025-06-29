Recall effort aims to restore trust and leadership in CH

On June 23, I joined fellow Cleveland Heights recall petition organizers Len Friedson, James Bates, and Susan Efroymson in delivering 4,425 signatures to the Cleveland Heights clerk of council, Addie Balester, to place a recall of Mayor Kahlil Seren on the September ballot. These signatures were collected by 54 volunteers over 27 days.

On June 26, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections confirmed that 3,845 signatures were valid—nearly 1,000 more than the 2,900 required.

At the June 30 city council meeting, the clerk of council will formally report that the petition has enough signatures to proceed. At that point, Mayor Seren will have five days to resign. If he does not, council must vote at its July 7 meeting to send the recall to the Sept. 9 ballot.

There will be no special election or added cost to the city, as the recall would appear on the already scheduled mayoral primary ballot. If voters approve the recall, Seren would be removed from office as soon as the election is certified, likely in mid-September.

According to our City Charter, if the office of mayor is vacated for any reason, the city council president is first in the line of succession to become interim mayor. This would be until the end of the year, when the new mayor, to be elected in November, is sworn in.

The sheer number of voters in favor of putting a recall on the ballot is a clear statement that the people of Cleveland Heights want to have a say and the ability to do something to save our city.

We understand Mayor Seren is not running for re-election, but we believe it is vital to remove him before his term ends. The longer he remains at city hall, the greater the risk of harm. Now that he is a lame duck, these concerns have only intensified.

Recalling Seren would prevent him from overseeing the 2026 budget process, which will start in November. After last year’s budget debacle, we do not believe he will act in good faith to set the incoming mayor up for success.

The first step to getting our city back on track is a well-managed city hall, with an established, competent city administrator, and sufficiently staffed with people who feel safe, supported, and valued. None of this is possible until Seren is no longer mayor.

This recall is about accountability, transparency, good governance, and protecting Cleveland Heights from further harm.