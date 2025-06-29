PEACE Pops returns with a new location

After a brief hiatus following the closure of the former Coventry PEACE Campus building, PEACE Pops is back—with a new location.

The Coventry PEACE partner organizations are thrilled to announce the return of this beloved community event on Friday, July 18, 5–8 p.m. The gathering will take place at the Cleveland Heights Community Center (1 Monticello Blvd.), thanks to a special partnership with the city of Cleveland Heights’ Recreation Department.

The July 18 event will feature a vibrant lineup of activities for all ages, including:

Live music by Yiddishe Cup Klezmer Band

A community art project and exhibit led by Artful

Hands-on art-making workshops

Cookbook-inspired creative writing and summer zines with Lake Erie Ink

Robin VanLear's PEACE Puppets

And more surprises to come!





Details on how to participate in the community art project and other activities will be shared online soon. Sign up for e-mail updates at coventrypeacecampus.org.