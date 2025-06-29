New treasurer will face school budget challenges

Families entrust their children to teachers and other adults in our schools for a major part of 180 days each year. They depend on strangers to provide a safe place and to offer guidance and academic experiences that will help their cherished youngsters flourish. It’s a tall order, and amazing people work hard to fulfill this aspiration and earn parents’ trust.

The whole community depends on the Board of Education and school administration to use tax dollars wisely toward each child’s success. We expect and trust our public servants to meet grand goals while being frugal and transparent.

For good reasons, public schools are highly regulated by the state. Regulations ensure safety, professionalism, transparency and accountability. Though private schools receive public funding, they are not held to these regulations—a double standard that is especially concerning in light of the explosion of state spending on private-school tuition vouchers. Less and less of the state’s budget goes to public schools—trustworthy schools that do not select who attends and that are available everywhere.

For 30 years, Scott Gainer has managed our money as treasurer of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District. He has navigated a complex funding system, rising costs, unreliable funding sources, steep transfers of state funds to private schools, loss of public commitment to the common good, and overt hostility from state legislative leaders, who demand more but give less. Gainer’s work has regularly been recognized for its excellence. He has worked effectively with more than a handful of superintendents and navigated as many levy campaigns as I have. He has been a source of stability in a choppy sea.

As of July 1, the district has a new treasurer—Angele Latham. She is walking into a difficult set of issues, as local communities must deal with the fallout from cuts in federal support and a state budget that fails to address inflationary increases in costs and puts more of the school-funding burden on local communities. This is in direct conflict with the state Supreme Court's decision in the DeRolph case of 1993, which requires the state to increase—not decrease—its contribution to public education.

I had the good fortune of being an audience member for a presentation by Latham at a meeting on May 27, the eve of a statehouse rally for public school funding that I helped plan. I liked her warmth and enthusiastic interest in connecting with our community at football games or coffee shops, and her desire to educate anyone who will listen about how schools are funded and how she manages our money. The board chose her in part because of her “servant-leadership philosophy.” She has what it takes to earn our trust.

As the meeting drew to a close and I was pondering the change in leadership, I received a text from Nathan DeRolph, who was the student plaintiff in the lawsuit challenging the school-funding system. It was about the statehouse rally. His message jolted me into connecting our local issues to state policy. Our district is part of a state system of public education. The state budget has profound consequences in every community. It affects everyday life in every public school. It affects our children, our community—all of us.

No matter how well Latham does her job, she cannot change certain facts: Our schools will have less than they need, and our community will be required to fund more than it should. We must remember who is driving the funding pressure: state legislators who are ignoring the state constitution.

For now, let’s get to know our new chief financial officer and help her get to know us.