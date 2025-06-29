Maybe these aren't the worst of times

For months, Cleveland Heights residents have watched with dismay and sorrow as our city council and Mayor Kahlil Seren did battle, testing our new “strong mayor” government.

Residents have enthusiastically joined the fray, battling the mayor, city council, and each other. Ugly accusations of bad faith, incompetence, racism, and antisemitism have followed. So have lawsuits, calls for the mayor to resign, council’s vote of no confidence, and petitions to recall the mayor even as he filed for re-election. Newspapers and TV have weighed in, and all of this has been magnified by social media.

It is tempting to throw up our hands in despair and cry, "This is the worst!” But if we put the current conflict into historical context, maybe not so much.

So far, the city’s bitterest public battles have been generated by significant changes to its private and public landscapes.

The first example: Longwood, the grand estate of John L. Severance. Its handsome mansion, formal gardens, green lawns and meadows added beauty and social prestige to our city. After Severance’s death in 1936, Severance Millikin inherited the property at Mayfield and Taylor roads. (Millikin was the son of Severance’s cousin, Julia Severance Millikin.)

In 1952, after two unsuccessful efforts to develop the property, Millikin decided to turn the 240 acres into a regional shopping center, promising an economic boom for the city. Outraged residents, joined by the local Chamber of Commerce, the Cleveland Heights League of Women Voters, and the Heights Press, fought the necessary re-zoning. They argued that a large shopping center (surrounded by 50 acres of parking) would ruin the landscape, destroy local businesses, and lower home values. Angry ads accused officials of using a “smokescreen of fancy language” to deceive residents. When the Planning Commission recommended against commercial use of the property, the mayor forced the commission’s head to resign. When Millikin threatened to sell the property for unpaid taxes, city council passed the required legislation in 1954. Undaunted, opponents won a temporary injunction to delay construction.

The battle ended in 1957, when the Ohio Supreme Court validated the re-zoning. Severance Center, boasting high-end department and specialty stores, finally opened in summer 1963. In 1986, when City Hall moved to Severance Center, it became Severance Town Center.

The second public battle was over the use of public space. In 1997, voters approved a $15 million bond issue. Most of the money was earmarked for the Recreation Pavilion at the south end of Forest Hill Park. Supporters of a significant expansion of the facility argued that it would spur the rejuvenation of the neglected park; sports enthusiasts wanted two ice rinks and new gymnasiums. Opponents argued that a huge, ugly new building would destroy the natural environment and spoil the legacy of the Rockefeller family, who had donated the park to Cleveland Heights and East Cleveland in 1938. The Planning Commission postponed a decision in July 1998. In August, it vetoed the expansion, 4-3.

Heated meetings at City Hall followed. Supporters brought their kids, some wearing hockey gear. Opponents brought “Stop the Wreck Center” signs. In January 1999, the commission, with new members, okayed the expansion. Cleveland Heights Community Center opened in January 2002.

Today, the shopping center’s future is unclear; the Community Center has meant less green space but more athletes of all ages. So, what can we learn from these long-ago conflicts? That sometimes people are right; sometimes they are wrong. And that Cleveland Heights has survived far worse than this painful battle of spring 2025.