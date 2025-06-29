Heights Observer: The best of the old and new

Although it may be hard for many of us to remember (and younger readers will not remember this at all), the digital world was a very different place 20 years ago. At that time, the internet had only really been around for about a decade and social media was barely even a thing. While people had cell phones, they were for talking and texting; they weren’t mini-computers that did everything from helping us navigate directions to helping us finish our sentences.

Now, all that’s changed. These days, the internet is woven into every aspect of our lives, including how we get news and information. Social media is not just how people stay connected to each other, it’s how they absorb information about what’s happening in real time. And we do this mostly through smartphones and laptops, not just huge chunky desktop machines.

Now, the Heights Observer—the cherished community newspaper you’re reading—is changing with the times, too. For many years, we’ve been without a functional website, preferring to focus on our print edition. Adding a new website while keeping the print edition robust means we can focus on the best of what we have while adding new, contemporary elements.

Last month, FutureHeights board co-chair Matt Gierke and Heights Observer advertising manager Bob Rosenbaum told you about the new Heights Observer website—how it represents a new level of investment in the Observer, and how you can use it. I’m writing this month to tell you more about the new website and how you can get involved.

Here are some of the changes that you’ll begin to see in the coming weeks and months:

Stories published online more frequently than in the past;

A growing social media presence via FutureHeights and the Heights Observer;

More stories, a greater diversity of subjects and writers, and more kinds of content, including photos and videos, because we now have the space to publish online.





The Heights Observer is a community treasure that should be preserved. It is a community-run newspaper that’s faring relatively well in an era when newspapers are struggling to get by in a diminished form. That’s largely because of our dedicated team, especially Bob Rosenbaum and editor Kim Sergio Inglis. It’s notable, then, that the Heights Observer is actually expanding the type and variety of content it offers.

We invite you to be a part of it. On July 1, please check out the new site online at www.heightsobserver.org.

To help make the process of registering/creating a new login (existing logins from the old site don't transfer) and submitting your article or opinion as user-friendly as possible, Bob Rosenbaum has created two brief orientation videos to explain the steps: How to Register (www.youtube.com/watch?v=vowIqPr1FUU), and How to Submit Content (www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vu_RG2Rtwek).

And if you’re curious and want to learn more, join our contributor meeting on Thursday, July 31, 6–7 p.m. at FutureHeights’ new office at 2450 Fairmount Blvd., Suite M 180 (off the parking lot in the rear behind The Fairmount, Barrio and Luna). We look forward to seeing you then, and also to seeing your stories in the Heights Observer.