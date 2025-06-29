FutureHeights welcomes two summer interns

This summer, FutureHeights welcomes two new interns to assist with its programs.

Bowling Green State University student Noah Pereira will be working to help write and edit articles for the Heights Observer, while University of Chicago student Jessica Pierre will be assisting with FutureHeights' community-building programs such as Crowdsourced Conversations and the Neighborhood Leadership Workshop Series.

Pierre, a rising junior who is studying economics, stated, "I am very excited to be working as a Community Building Programs intern at FutureHeights for the summer. I decided to work with FutureHeights once I learned about the amazing communities it serves. I grew up in a culture that is very community-oriented and I am deeply invested in how engaged communities help foster a greater quality of life for the people who are a part of them. I am incredibly grateful to learn more about and help serve the amazing communities in Cleveland Heights and University Heights over the next few weeks."

Pierre added that her hobbies include volunteering to work with younger members of her church, reading them Bible stories, planning events for them, and occasionally singing in a choir.

Pereira was born and raised in Cleveland Heights and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 2022. He is majoring in English and has worked in the past for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

"I truly feel extremely blessed with the opportunity to give back to the community that helped me become who I am today," commented Pereira. "The people of our community—friends, teachers, coaches, family, and everyone who helps add to it—have shown me what it means to feel connected to one another. I am excited to tell the stories of our residents through the Heights Observer, and am eager to help build a stronger, more connected future for the Heights."