FutureHeights benefit to honor three who make a difference

At its annual benefit on July 19, FutureHeights will honor three individuals for their civic participation, service, and commitment to the Heights.

Jake Orosz, owner of The Fairmount, will receive the Person of the Year Award; Heights resident Rhonda Davis-Lovejoy will receive the Community Service Award; and Heights resident Emily Dahnert will receive the Volunteer of the Year Award.

Orosz has built The Fairmount from a staff of 4–5 people into a 75-person team since he purchased the business in 2011. The business owner grew up mostly on the east side of Cleveland and previously worked at the Mad Greek (where Barrio is currently) and in construction. He said what he loves most about his work is that it’s helped him to grow into a fuller, more mature person. “It’s been a really big springboard and stepping stone that’s taught me a lot about life,” said Orosz.

Next, Orosz, who is also a real-estate investor, plans to open a new bar/restaurant concept on Lee Road. Several years ago, Orosz bought the building at 2214 Lee Road (the former site of The Rib Cage), and is now looking to open a new concept on the first floor.

He said he’s honored to receive the Person of the Year award. “I haven’t always felt like I was Person of the Year,” he said. “For me, it’s less about celebrating receiving the award than it is me trying to live up to the award.”

Rhonda Davis-Lovejoy, who lives in Cleveland Heights’ Taylor neighborhood, got involved with FutureHeights’ Neighborhood Leadership Workshop Series and was then encouraged to become a board member. Because of the leadership program, she began organizing neighbors where she lives. As an outgrowth of the program, said Davis-Lovejoy, “We started a block club in my area. Each year, we now have a communitywide block party, and it’s turned into a great multicultural event.”

Davis-Lovejoy, who has also served on the city’s Racial Justice Task Force and is a social worker and early childhood program administrator by training, said she loved working with FutureHeights. She eventually rose to become co-president of its board of directors before stepping down at the end of last year.

“What I learned from that experience was what a difference organizations like FutureHeights make in the lives of people who want to do more in their community but don’t know how,” she said. “It gave me the courage to ask people to be involved. It put an ‘S’ on my chest and made me a little bit stronger.”

Emily Dahnert graduated with a master’s degree in nonprofit administration and leadership from Cleveland State University in 2022. She worked for several years as an Americorps VISTA volunteer with the Campus District Community Development Corporation. When she discovered FutureHeights, she immediately looked to it as an avenue for getting more involved in her community.

Dahnert participated in the 2023 cohort of the Neighborhood Leadership Workshop Series, after which she went on to volunteer with the Heights Music Hop, the Crowdsourced Conversations committee, and the FutureHomes committee. As a “super-volunteer,” Dahnert said she benefited from the exposure to FutureHeights’ programs. “I love the mission,” she said. “I learned a lot about FutureHeights’ relationship with the city as well as its revitalization programs.”

Congratulations to all three FutureHeights awardees! FutureHeights looks forward to seeing you at the fundraiser and celebration in their honor, which is set to take place Saturday, July 19, 6–10 p.m., at The Heights Theater at 2781 Euclid Heights Blvd. Purchase tickets at www.futureheights.org.