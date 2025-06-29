City-branded bike racks installed across University Heights
Thanks in part to a NOPEC Community Energized Grant, city-branded bicycle racks have been installed in nine locations across University Heights, including Purvis Park, City Hall, Silsby Pocket Park, and Walter Stinson Community Park, and at major intersections.
The new racks will increase bicycle parking capacity across University Heights to 75.
The successful grant applications were prepared by Chief of Staff Deanna Bremer Fisher.
Mike Cook
Mike Cook is the communications and civic engagement director for University Heights.
Volume 18, Issue 7, Posted 2:10 PM, 06.29.2025