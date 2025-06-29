Church's prayer shawl ministry celebrates 20 years

On May 25, members of Cleveland Heights’ Church of the Saviour (COS) recognized 20 years of the Methodist church’s Prayer Shawl Ministry.

Prayer shawls are meant to symbolize the love and embrace of God.

COS member Betty Antolick’s husband had received a shawl from a Michigan church when he was ill. The comfort he experienced from receiving the shawl motivated Antolick to start the Prayer Shawl Ministry at COS.

Along with her friend Penny Beldon, Antolick researched the origins of the Prayer Shawl Ministry, which was founded by two seminary graduates in 1998. Beldon and Antolick acquired supplies and taught workshops, teaching participants the pattern of stitching in threes to represent the Christian Trinity.

To date, COS volunteers have crocheted or knitted more than 1,000 prayer shawls, and given them to members and friends following surgery, major illness, or for comfort following a loss. COS extended the comfort beyond its own community when it sent shawls to teachers and families involved in the Sandy Hook school shooting.

Following Antolick’s example, COS has initiated Prayer Shawl ministries around the world. Members have shared information and the resources to buy supplies locally to start Prayer Shawl ministries in Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, and Zimbabwe.

New stitchers are always welcome. For more information and to get involved, contact the church office at 216-321-8880.