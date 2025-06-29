Checking and balancing executive power

Loss of confidence in Cleveland Heights' first elected mayor began as a slow drip, and over three-and-a-half years has grown to a cascade. Kahlil Seren's numerous failures would have caused setbacks at any time, but cumulatively they represent a particularly grievous missed opportunity to establish a template for a new form of government.

Obviously, when government appears to be working well there is little impetus for change. Although mayor/council cities predominate in Northeast Ohio, council/manager governments seem to work well enough elsewhere and may appeal to busy residents disinterested in the mechanics—or machinations—of municipal government.

The village of Cleveland Heights became a city in 1921, with a charter specifying a seven-member city council, who together would engage a city manager. Council would set policy, approve budgets and oversee the manager, who would serve as the executive. The council president would hold the honorary title of “mayor.” The theory: a professional manager would be immune to political pressure and corruption.

While on paper a city manager answers to council, this arrangement leaves ample opportunity for the tail to wag the dog. City managers can easily manipulate councils by controlling the flow of information and framing decisions to favor specific outcomes.

Do elected mayors attempt similar control? Absolutely! But with separation of powers a council can be a counterweight to executive authority, and ideally check mayoral overreach.

Council/manager government gives council both legislative and executive authority, making checks and balances meaningless.

A healthy mayor/council relationship, on the other hand, is constructively adversarial. In addition, the 2019 CH charter amendment requires the mayor to appoint a city administrator, combining the benefits of both forms of government. Unfortunately, Seren could not retain any of the three administrators he appointed long enough for this arrangement to work.

When the mayor presented the current council with a wholly inadequate deficit budget for 2025, a six-member majority refused to pass it. They instead enacted a three-month temporary budget, allowing time for completion of a full-year's budget. Newly hired Finance Director Rodney Hairston was available to participate in the process. Critically, council also provided a real-time lesson on the importance of checks and balances.

Secrecy and misdeeds likely occur in all governments—ergo, the Freedom of Information Act, public records requests, and sunshine laws mandating open meetings.

Due to a series of increasingly weak councils, CH kept the same city manager, Robert Downey, for more than 25 years. Eventually, in 2012, council discovered he had done something so egregious that they apparently told him to resign or be fired; he resigned the next day.

We, the people, never learned the reason, because such matters are handled confidentially, in executive session. (Mayor/council governments also hold executive sessions to address legal, personnel, city property and other issues.)

After succeeding Downey in 2013, Tanisha Briley revealed two instances of serious mismanagement on his part. First, Downey neglected to maintain our century-old water pipes. Sixty percent of the water purchased from Cleveland was leaching into the ground, costing the CH Water Department $2.4 million a year. CH joined Cleveland Water in 2017. Now it maintains the pipes and ratepayers have retired our debt to Cleveland Water.

Second, Downey and then-law director John Gibbon ignored repeated notifications from the Environmental Protection Agency that our sewer system did not comply with the Clean Water Act. Despite an infusion of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, CH residents are still paying not only to fix the sewers, but for fines that mounted exponentially.

We don't know—and never will know—if these instances of nonfeasance are the reason council sent Downey packing, or whether he had committed further transgressions. Downey may have been a good manager in his early years, but eventually unchecked power had the predictable result. Throughout his long tenure, no mechanism existed for curbing his authority. The fiction that council remained in control was just that—a fiction.

During the past year, CH council members have been learning to effectively counter mayoral power. Voters, however, provide the ultimate check on any elected official. For those dissatisfied with a mayor's performance, the ballot box offers two options: recall him and/or deny him re-election.

A mayoral recall will be on the ballot in the municipal primary on Sept. 9.

Recall campaign participants know the mayor will not be re-elected; the goal is to stop him from inflicting further damage as a lame duck before his term ends Dec. 31.

In the fourth year of our new form of government, we, the voters, also are learning to exercise power and demand accountability. It is a messy process, but one we believe will ultimately move Cleveland Heights forward.