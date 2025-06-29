CH Neighborhood Chatter evolves into a 'real' community

Eileen Ramerman, like many Heights residents, is an active member of the Facebook group called “Cleveland Heights Neighborhood Chatter.” It’s a space for residents to discuss different issues within Cleveland Heights, often sparking heated discussions and sometimes arguments.

Ramerman, who lives in the Forest Hills neighborhood and works in sales at SP Mount Printing Company, took the group a step further and organized in-person meet-ups, hoping to provide more positive interactions

“The goal was to get everyone out from behind their keyboards,” said Ramerman. “Let's come together and talk. Let's support local businesses that are still struggling.”

After Ramerman realized she didn’t know people from other parts of town, she used this group and the meet-ups as an opportunity to connect with residents from all over the city—and to help them connect with one another.

Their first meet-up was on Feb. 12, and about 15 people attended. By the second gathering, the group’s size had more than doubled, with approximately 35 people in attendance. At their third meeting, they invited city council members as well as the mayor to mingle and connect with the community.

The events are publicized on the Cleveland Heights Facebook page.

Asked what the meetings are typically about, Ramerman said, “People do not want a topic; they want to connect about things like flowers, birds, gardening, and what you do for a living. That's been my goal, and it seems to be working.” She added that people talk about what brings them to Cleveland Heights, and there is a common theme that the people love the city because they value connection within their community.

Adam May, another frequent Chatter participant who has attended the gatherings, said he found them refreshing. "When you're meeting people through digital interactions, there are no nuances, like facial expressions, tone, etc.," he said. "When you meet a former 'typing' adversary in person, you can see all the common ground."

Ramerman describes the gatherings as having a very warm and welcoming atmosphere, where she has seen strangers laughing with and toasting one another, and having a good time. Sometimes, someone will see a nametag and realize they are talking to someone they talked to virtually through Facebook.

"What happens is hilarious,” Ramerman said. “People see the nametag and say, 'Oh, I disagreed with you on Facebook,' but then later they're toasting and hugging and making plans to get together.”

According to Ramerman, the sense of community is comforting and powerful, with all of the conversations reinforcing one message: “We are Cleveland Heights.”