CH food pantry grew out of a garden

The third-largest food pantry in Northeast Ohio—the Abundance Food Pantry—operates out of Forest Hill Church in Cleveland Heights. Early every Tuesday morning, cars start lining up—or snaking around, really—in the church’s parking lot, off of Forest Hill Boulevard, just past Monticello Boulevard, to receive about 55 pounds of food, which is loaded into their cars, drive-through-style, starting at about 10:30 a.m.

Last year, the Abundance Food Pantry distributed 850,000 pounds of food in 13,000 drive-through visits.

Each week, a variety of food items—including meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, canned goods, pasta, peanut butter, bread and bagels, desserts—and other items, such as toilet paper, are given to 250–350 households of people who live in Cleveland Heights, East Cleveland, and parts of Cleveland and other communities. A household can receive food every other week.

Inside the church’s Fellowship Hall (which volunteers set up the day before, with long tables and hundreds of open shopping bags), approximately 45 volunteers sort produce, package donated baked goods, fill bags and boxes with food, and push large carts of loaded bags and boxes outside, to the church’s parking lot entrance, where a crew loads up the cars as they drive through.

Before all that happens, other volunteers have picked up donated goods from stores, including Panera at Cedar Center, Bruegger’s at Cedar and Fairmount, On the Rise, Dave’s on Lee Road and at Shaker Square, and others; and unloaded truckloads of food, most of which comes from the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Paul Jennings, a retired IT project manager who has been in charge of this operation since it began—as just a garden on the church’s lawn—about 15 years ago, said that they buy certain items from the Food Bank, but most of it—about eight tons a week—is donated.

“Our funding," Jennings said, "comes from the Food Bank, and Harvest for Hunger, and we get two grants from Forest Hill Church, one from their budget and one from their endowment. We get one from United Way, and we get some donations from private individuals. When COVID hit, donations went up dramatically, but they gradually went back down. And now that the federal government is taking food away from the Food Bank, we’re at a point where we’re spending more than we’re taking in.”



Jennings was referring to the fact that, very early in the second Trump term, Trump’s administration stopped 20 semi-trucks full of food from delivering to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, and it doesn't look like that situation will improve under this administration.

Abundance Food Pantry has other expenses, too. Each week it uses more than 500 grocery store-type bags, and hundreds of plastic bags for packaging bagels, bread and other baked goods. Plus, it must pay for utilities, custodial services, and various other needs.

Volunteers come from the church and from the community, and several who receive food from the food pantry also have become regular volunteers there.

The organization is extra-conscious about wasting anything. “We use a lot of food that would have been thrown away,” Jennings said. “And any unusable produce is composted. Cardboard boxes are broken down and recycled. If there is any leftover perishable food after Tuesday pickup, some of it goes to area community centers and to other food pantries.”

Jennings said that individuals can contribute to this effort “by writing a check to Forest Hill Church, and in the memo line write ‘Food Pantry.’” It appears that, at least for the next three and a half years, Abundance Food Pantry will need some extra help.