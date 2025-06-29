All are responsible

To the Editor:

I need to comment on recent opinions published in the Heights Observer and community e-mail reports heaping the blame for mistakes on Cleveland Heights’ first citizen-elected mayor.

A musician I know offered a pertinent observation that I hope will be taken seriously: In chamber music if there is a mistake all are 100% responsible, not only the leading player who erred for all to hear.

To what extent are we different?

As a Cleveland Heights resident for 47 years, I have seen financial pressures grow and life-quality deteriorate. Now I see a leader struggling to overcome many problems rapidly.

How might the rest of us have contributed to the current discouraging anger? How might we have helped more effectively instead?

Submitted with deep discomfort caused by this whole recent and ongoing chapter of our city’s story.