40 years ago, Cinemateque got its start in Cleveland Heights

Forty years ago this month—on July 14, 1985—Cleveland Cinematheque showed its very first movie. Ten thousand films later, that first screening will be commemorated this July 14 with a special Cinematheque showing at the Cleveland Institute of Art.

The first Cinematheque show took place eight months after the organization was co-founded by me, philanthropist George Gund III, and journalist Ron Holloway. My Cleveland Heights home served as the business address for our fledgling nonprofit—until the Cleveland Institute of Art (CIA) adopted it as a public program in March 1986, hiring me to run it.

In the beginning, the Cinematheque didn’t have its own theater. The inaugural film was shown in Strosacker Auditorium on the Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) campus. It was co-presented by the CWRU Film Society—as were all 39 of the subsequent Cinematheque programs offered in Strosacker before the organization moved into CIA’s Russell B. Aitken Auditorium in August 1986.

Because July 14 is Bastille Day, the first offering was a French film: Bertrand Tavernier’s 1980 drama “A Week’s Vacation,” a Cleveland premiere. It proved an auspicious start; more than 500 filmgoers attended the movie’s two screenings.

Another French movie has been selected for the anniversary screening this July 14. It’s a new 4K restoration of a classic never before shown at Cinematheque: Jacques Rozier’s 1962 comedy “Adieu Philippine,” a little known but key work of the French New Wave. Shot in real locations with non-professional actors, this largely improvised film follows a young TV camera technician who has a fling with two Parisian women in Corsica during the summer before he leaves for military service in Algeria. Hailed as a masterpiece by fellow nouvelle vague filmmakers Erich Rohmer and Jacques Rivette, this neglected, long-out-of-release gem was called “the best French film of recent years” by Jean-Luc Godard before it debuted at the 1962 Cannes Film Festival. It has subtitles and lasts 106 minutes.

“Adieu Philippine” will play at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 14, in CIA’s Peter B. Lewis Theater, 11610 Euclid Ave. Tickets cost $12 ($9 for Cinematheque members and those age 25 and younger) and can be purchased in advance at cinematheque.cia.edu. There is free parking for filmgoers in CIA Lot 73, off E. 117th Street.