Grocery Outlet's grand opening is July 10

The new Grocery Outlet store in Cedar-Fairmount is not simply reviving a storefront—it’s aiming to revive a Cleveland Heights tradition. Except for the last few years—after Dave’s Market moved out in October 2022, leaving it empty—the ground-level space at 12438 Cedar Road has a long history of being a grocery store going back to 1939, when it was Russo’s Stop-n-Shop.

Grocery Outlet co-owner Michael Weber said, “I want to build that camaraderie and community sense again around a grocery store being here. I know it's been empty for a few years now. I would love to bring it back to the days when it was a small-town business—when the Russo family owned it.”

The discount supermarket will open July 10. The new owners, Weber and Melissa Walsh, relocated from Big Bear, Calif., after working for years at Vons Supermarket in various departments. They said that Cleveland Heights called to them, with Weber saying, “It was weird, it pulled on our heart strings a little bit.”

The new Grocery Outlet will be a full-service grocery store, offering meat and fresh produce as well as other items. This will be the rapidly growing chain’s fifth location in Northeast Ohio, joining existing stores in Boardman, Canton, Brooklyn and Parma. Weber said the 21,627-square-foot store, which does not yet have a liquor license but eventually plans to offer beer and wine, will employ 20–30 people.

Weber said Grocery Outlet’s model allows them to offer deals that aim to be 40 to 70 percent off a “basket shop” at other stores. Buyers for the company strategically purchase certain items when prices drop, which they are then able to pass along as in-store savings.

Grocery Outlet stores are run by independent operators, allowing the owners to run the store the way they see fit, while following the basic principles of the Grocery Outlet chain. This enables the owners to “offer as many deals as possible to the consumer,” creating “that treasure-hunt experience,” explained Weber.

The Grocery Outlet deal was made possible with the help of the city of Cleveland Heights, which approved a $1 million incentive package to bring a grocery store back to the spot, which is now owned by Sal Russo, grandson of Russo’s Stop-n-Shop founder, Sam.

The deal included the purchase of a 66-space parking lot from Russo for $660,000, and securing a low-interest loan of $340,000. Renovations to the space totaled about $5 million, which was split between the landlord and Grocery Outlet. Improvements included new HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems.

Weber and Walsh are excited to be here. Asked how they plan on engaging with the community, Walsh said they want to “get involved with knowing people by name and them knowing us, and just creating that small-town feel, right here in the store.”

They also indicated that they aim to give back to the community through various donations and partnerships with local businesses, and plan on being involved with many organizations and events.

Weber and Walsh plan on being at the store constantly, ensuring they get to meet community members. Additionally, they will post a QR code in the store, to give customers a direct line for feedback and information and will utilize various social media platforms.

The new Grocery Outlet will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 10, at 8 a.m. All are invited to attend. The store will be open daily, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.