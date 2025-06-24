Cohen announces run for Cleveland Heights City Council

I don't remember exactly when I decided elected office was the way to effect the most change in the world, but my mom still has my second-grade notebook where I declared I wanted to be a lawyer and the first woman president. Seven-year-old me clearly made a connection between pursuing justice, helping people, and political office.

It wasn’t until years later that I really understood what it meant to hold political office and serve the people. When I was 16, I knocked on the door of my U.S. Congresswoman’s district office and asked if they would take me on as an intern. For the next four years, I had a front row seat to one of the most authentic, determined, and pragmatic members of Congress: Carolyn McCarthy.

During that time, I served in her district and D.C. offices, and on two of her Congressional campaigns. Not even old enough to vote myself, I helped hundreds of constituents resolve issues with their veterans benefits or immigration status. I spent my summers in caucus meetings on the Hill and writing memos on the policy implications of fetal personhood. I gave tours of the Capitol to fourth district families and marveled at our democratic history. I knocked on doors, coordinated volunteers, stuffed envelopes, processed checks, and staffed campaign fundraisers—working to get Carolyn reelected to continue her groundbreaking policy work on gun control.

My time on Carolyn’s staff showed me that public policy can improve Americans’ lives on a grand scale. That our democracy is a framework within which we can work together to better our country, our state, and our city. That Americans can disagree, but still work together for the greater good. That we can hold different beliefs, identities, and priorities, but still find ways to relate to each other and have conversations across difference.

This is what I want for Cleveland Heights: a city where all of us can come together for the common good. Where council members can put forth and pass common sense and creative policy solutions that improve our daily lives. Where government leads with integrity and puts the community first.

This is why I am running for Cleveland Heights City Council: to create the city government I want to represent and work for all of us. I invite you to join me. To learn more, visit www.cohen4chcouncil.com.