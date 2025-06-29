About the Heights Observer

The Heights Observer is a nonprofit publication for residents of Cleveland Heights and University Heights. It has no writing staff; it is written by you—the readers.

Individuals throughout the community decide what stories they want to write, then submit them for publication consideration. Anyone in University Heights or Cleveland Heights is welcome to contribute regularly, occasionally or even just once.

Is there something you think should be covered in the Heights Observer? If so, please write it on your own, or with friends, neighbors or colleagues. We'll make sure it's ready to publish, and contact you with any questions.

If you’re writing a news article, be clear and factual. If you want to share your point of view, submit an opinion. Either way, make sure it's about something specific to our two cities. And try to keep it under 500 words.

After June 30 , to register to contribute at the new Heights Observer website, go to www.heightsobserver.org and click on "How to Contribute" in the top menu; click on the "Be a Writer" button, and fill out the form to create a login. Within a few minutes, you'll receive an e-mail confirmation.

, to register to contribute at the new Heights Observer website, go to www.heightsobserver.org and click on "How to Contribute" in the top menu; click on the "Be a Writer" button, and fill out the form to create a login. Within a few minutes, you'll receive an e-mail confirmation. After registering, go the the "Contribute Here" button in the top menu; click on "Member Login" and login. The "Contribute" form should load. (If it does not, click on "Contribute Here" again.) Fill out the information in the form that loads, then press "Submit."





Articles to be considered for August publication must be submitted by July 14. Print space is limited; we publish some articles online only.