Hts Observer Content Submissions Temporarily Disabled

COMING SOON! A NEW HEIGHTS OBSERVER WEBSITE



The Heights Observer team and FutureHeights are excited to announce that a robust new website is coming at the end of this month. You’ll find new features, an easier-to-use format and better connectivity to social media. Change is good!



As part of the transition, the function for submitting content has been temporarily disabled. This ensures that content for the next issue doesn't find its way into the old system before we lose access to it.

If you have content to submit, please wait until the new site is up and running on July 1.



When the new site goes online, it will contain some brief orientation videos to help you sign in and submit your stuff.



What won’t change? Our commitment to providing local viewpoints and being a voice for residents of Cleveland Heights and University Heights.



Questions about the new site? Email us at info@futureheights.org.