Free yoga season stretches into September at The Walt

This summer, University Heights is rolling out free Tuesday evening yoga sessions at Walter Stinson Community Park. The series got underway on June 10 and will run every Tuesday through at least Sept. 30.

Locals of all ages and experience levels are invited to participate, with certified instructors from Yoga Roots.

Instruction begins promptly at 6 p.m. and lasts for an hour, offering gentle movement, mindful breathing, and community connection in an open-air setting. The free sessions are subject to cancelation due to inclement weather.

Yoga at The Walt is part of a broader University Heights initiative—including concerts, family programs, and seasonal festivals—aimed at enriching residents’ quality of life.

