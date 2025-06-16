New Heights Observer website coming July 1

On June 19, the Heights Observer website as we've known it for 17-plus years will close to new submissions of articles, opinions and calendar listings. This is to enable us to transition to an updated website with an all-new look and function.

The change means a move to a new platform for publishing the articles and opinions the community writes and submits. To be honest, until the new site is up and running, even Heights Observer staff won't know all of its ins and outs. But we know the change will be good—and provide a more functional online publication platform

Here's what to expect:

The current website, www.heightsobserver.org, will close to new content on June 19. Please don't rush to get new content submitted between now and then; the July print issue is full, and any content submitted for the August issue will need to be submitted via the new platform.

On July 1, www.heightsobserver.org will again be active, with an all-new look and function.

The change means all who submit content to the Heights Observer will need to register on the new site and create a new login, on or after July 1. After that taking that step—which takes just a couple of minutes—registrants will be able to submit their articles and opinions.

Calendar listings, however, will not transfer to the new site. If you've submitted calendar items for Heights events in July and beyond, you'll need to submit them again, beginning July 1.

In next week's e-newsletter, we'll provide instructions on registering and submitting via the re-designed site. In the meantime, if you'd like a preview, two brief videos demonstrate how to register (www.youtube.com/watch?v=vowIqPr1FUU) and how to submit (www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vu_RG2Rtwek).

We look forward to welcoming everyone to the new Heights Observer website, and all of the enhanced features it will offer.