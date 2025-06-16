Mayor Seren will not be on the ballot

According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, current Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren failed to collect the required number of valid signatures to qualify as a candidate in this September's CH mayoral primary election.

In an e-mail sent to city of Cleveland Heights employees, the mayor said he was 39 signatures short.

The mayor submitted his signed petitions on June 11, the deadline to file for CH mayoral and city council candidates.

At the same time the mayor was gathering signatures to run for reelection, a group of city residents were seeking signatures to place a mayoral recall on the Sept. 9 ballot. That recall effort will continue, the Heights Observer has confirmed.