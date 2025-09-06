School board appoints new CFO

The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education has selected Angele Latham to serve as the CH-UH City School District’s next chief financial officer (CFO)/treasurer.

Since 2021, Latham had served as treasurer of Reynoldsburg City Schools, where she managed a $100 million annual operating budget. Prior to that, Latham was executive director for strategic planning, financial services and grants management at Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD), 2017–21. Before that, she held leadership positions in financial services at CMSD for two years.

“When the board launched our strategic search for our next CFO, we knew the ideal candidate would demonstrate exceptional budget development skills, a commitment to transparency, and a servant leadership philosophy. Ms. Latham brings all of these traits along with a wealth of experience in public school finance, and we are excited to welcome her to CH-UH,” said Malia Lewis, CH-UH board of education president.

Latham holds a master’s degree from Cleveland State University in business administration with a concentration in accounting, and a certificate in education finance from Georgetown University. She was awarded the Richard H. Hinds Certificate of Achievement from the Council of Great City Schools in 2017.

“I am thrilled to join a school community that is so deeply committed to providing its students with equitable resources and access to opportunities,” said Latham. “It is an honor and privilege to take on the responsibility of leading the CH-UH finance department and ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent strategically, equitably, and responsibly.”

The school board voted to approve Latham’s appointment on June 3. Her start date is July 1.

Latham succeeds Scott Gainer, who is retiring, effective July 31, after 30 years of service in the CH-UH City School District.