Russell launches campaign to become CH mayor

I am thrilled to announce my candidacy for mayor of Cleveland Heights—"Leadership You Can Trust." I am running to serve this incredible community with dedication and passion.

I have held leadership positions at the state and local levels, always working to uplift and empower others. As a proud labor leader, I am eager to bring my experience and skills to Cleveland Heights as your mayor. I look forward to working together to make our city even stronger.

I have been a part of this community since 1975—as a resident, a neighbor, and a dedicated public servant. I have served on the Refuse and Recycling Task Force and Cleveland Heights City Council since 2019, and as vice president of council since 2022. My service also extends beyond our city. I was honored to be appointed by Gov. DeWine to serve as the only school bus driver on the state’s School Bus Safety Task Force, where I helped shape statewide legislation to protect bus safety for students across Ohio. I’ve built a reputation for working across the aisle

I have worked on President Clinton’s Women’s Roundtable of Greater Cleveland, President Biden’s transition team, and numerous state boards and commissions.

Equally important to me is my lifelong commitment to labor. As a union leader and advocate, I have spent decades standing shoulder to shoulder with working families—fighting for fair wages, safe workplaces, and respect on the job. These values have always guided me and are at the heart of my campaign.

Cleveland Heights stands at a turning point. As mayor, I will lead with collaboration, transparency, and responsiveness—restoring public trust and strengthening the connection between the administration and the community.

With a proven history of community engagement and advocacy, I am committed to addressing disparities across our city—including issues of public safety, neglected infrastructure, housing, economic revitalization, limited amenities, and inadequate support for local businesses. I will keep equitable development and community well-being at the forefront, ensuring every voice is heard and every neighborhood is served.

We face challenges that demand steady, experienced, and transparent leadership you can trust. I am running for mayor because my record and relationships—both in government and in labor—make me uniquely qualified to help lead our city into a stronger, more inclusive future.

Together, we can build a more inclusive, responsive, and united city government.