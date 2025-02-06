Friends of Cain Park pauses operations after city eliminates member benefits

Amid various missteps on the part of Mayor Kahlil Seren and his administration, and the accusations and media reports that continue to pile up against him and his wife, yet another action—or lack thereof—has been brewing under the radar.

In December 2024, Friends of Cain Park (FOCP)—an all-volunteer, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization—received an unexpected e-mail from the mayor’s staff notifying the group that the city would end benefits for FOCP members (including discounts and special seating) for the 2025 summer season. This means the loss of FOCP’s primary funding source for supporting Cain Park.

The city removed FOCP’s “Become a Member” link from the Cain Park website, leaving the group puzzled by this abrupt change from being a valued fundraising partner to feeling unnecessary.

On March 26, several FOCP board members met with Mayor Seren to discuss the issue. At that meeting, the mayor asked them to set up another meeting with him to work on a solution. But to this day, more than two months later, FOCP has been unsuccessful in its efforts to schedule a meeting with the mayor to discuss next steps.

At its May 13 board meeting, FOCP made the tough decision to suspend its operations until further notice.

FOCP will be stepping back from its public-facing activities this concert season as it evaluates the changes to its partnership with the city of Cleveland Heights, its membership program, and its fundraising model. As part of this pause, FOCP will not be offering memberships for the 2025 season.

For 32 years, FOCP has played an essential role in supporting Cleveland Heights' historic Cain Park. Its board of directors has raised funds and awareness to ensure the park remains a thriving hub for the visual and performing arts, for residents as well as visitors. Incorporated in 1993, the Friends' mission is to promote, preserve, and enhance Cain Park as an artistic, historical, and educational resource for Northeast Ohio.

In December 2023, the Cain Park management team asked the FOCP board if it would be willing to take on a larger role than in the past. That expanded role would be to act as the fundraising arm of Cain Park—more like a foundation.

To that end, FOCP added five talented new board members, crafted and approved by-laws to govern the re-defined organization, and developed a social-media presence.

In 2024, FOCP helped Cleveland Heights/Cain Park by:

Donating more than $17,000 to Cain Park, an increase of 36% over 2023 donations, including $1,950 for Arts Festival artist awards, $11,800 for stipends for non-equity actors in two productions, $2,600 for local entertainment (Arts Festival performers and others).

Twice helping staff the concession stands when Cain Park staff was short-handed.

Sponsoring green-up efforts in the park by purchasing $1,000 of plant materials including 300 plants, three trees and 10 shrubs, and volunteering more than 150 person hours of labor.



FOCP takes pride in its work, and hopes to continue to support Cain Park moving forward. In the meantime, stay connected with FOCP on Facebook and Instagram, and friendsofcainpark.org.