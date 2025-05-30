GardenWalk CH is 'back in bloom'

After a two-year hiatus, GardenWalk Cleveland Heights—a free, self-guided tour of the city’s gardens—is back in bloom for 2025!

This year’s tour is set for Saturday, July 19, and Sunday, July 20. From noon to 5 p.m. each day, more than 35 gardeners will open their yards to visitors, displaying their love of playing in the dirt and growing things.

A map of the gardens on the 2025 tour will be published in the July issue of the Heights Observer.

Janet Kious created the self-directed tour in 2019, and it continues through the efforts of a group of volunteers as well as the gracious homeowners who open their gardens to others for the weekend.

The outdoor gardening season in the Heights is about six months, from late April to late October. With such a short season, many GardenWalk hosts have developed a steady confidence over years—often decades—learning what works for them through trial and error, and devoting energy and commitment to create their gardens.

As anyone who has ever grown plants outside knows, gardening is a hobby that can never be completely controlled. The most diligent efforts can be derailed by weather, animals (looking at you deer and groundhogs), insects, plant diseases, soil composition and a lack of time. Nonetheless, the effort can yield a life-changing return.

Debbie R., a returning GardenWalk host in the Noble-Monticello neighborhood, recently described how her love of gardening germinated and grew.

As a young adult raising a family, she sometimes dabbled with planters, usually potted annuals. But she did so without an overall theme or vision.

Her personal path to a growing a beautiful landscape began at one of her lowest moments—the 2000 death of her beloved mother.

One day, filled with grief and needing a productive distraction, she felt compelled to start digging. That first day, she worked straight through from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. She has never really stopped.

She incorporated perennials, yard art and a more intentional design. “Gardening helped me heal,” said Debbie, "and became my safe haven.”

Her landscaping and gardening started in her sunny front yard (she has more shade in the back) and expanded when a large backyard dogwood tree had to be cut down. She utilized the leftover wood chips by raking them into a design that formed the base, and mulch, for additional plants.

Debbie describes her technique as “freestyle,” noting, “I love to incorporate a variety of not only plants and colors, but of ‘plant textures.’” Like many creators of lush gardens, she incorporates plants with visual appeal from different angles.

Her efforts have been recognized. In 2013, Debbie’s landscaping was honored with a Cleveland Heights Community Improvement Award for homeowners with beautiful yards.

Debbie was first a GardenWalk host in 2022. This year, she is not only hosting for a second time but also participating as a member of the planning committee.

For more information, visit https://gardenwalkclevelandheights and follow the group on Facebook.