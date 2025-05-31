FutureHeights unveils 2025 Best of the Heights winners

Twenty years ago, FutureHeights established its annual Best of the Heights Awards program to recognize the many unique businesses in Cleveland Heights and University Heights, and to celebrate their contributions to the local economy.

The 2025 selection process began with a round of nominations, followed by voting for the top vote-getters in each category. More than 1,000 total ballots were cast, demonstrating the enthusiasm with which Heights residents support their local businesses. The winners and runners-up in the 2025 Best of the Heights Awards are:

Best pizza: Dewey's Pizza

Runners up: Vero, Marotta's

Best cafe/coffee shop/breakfast spot: Stone Oven

Runners up: Luna, Rising Star

Best place for a sweet treat: Mitchell's Chocolates

Runners up: Luna, On the Rise

Best place to take the kids: Lee Road Library

Runners up: Coventry PEACE Park, S'il Vous Play

Best place for live music: Cain Park

Runners up: Grog Shop, CLE Urban Winery

Best bar, pub or tavern: BottleHouse

Runners up: Kensington Pub, Tavern Company

Best restaurant: Tommy's

Runners up: Foodhisattva, Zhug

Best place to take a date: Cedar Lee Theatre

Runners up: Zhug, Marotta's

Best new University Heights business: Angie's Soul Cafe

Runners up: Lefty's, E-Check Kiosk

Best new Cleveland Heights business: Edwins

Runners up: Hexagon Books, Arthur Treacher's

Best takeout: Aladdin's

Runners up: Foodhisattva, Tommy's

Best outdoor dining: The Fairmount

Runners up: Anatolia, Boss Dog

Best place to work out or practice yoga: Green Tara Yoga

Runners up: Cleveland Heights Community Center, Lotus Flower Yoga, Yoga Roots

Best Barber Shop/Salon/Spa: Quintana's Barber and Dream Spa

Runners up: Shawn Paul Salon, Eddy's on Coventry

Best place to take an out-of-towner: Tommy's

Runners up: Cain Park, Zhug

Best place to find unique gifts: Heights Arts

Runners up: Olie's Gift & Ship, Passport to Peru

Best place to call for interior home services: Verne & Ellsworth Hann

Runners up: Herb's Plumbing, Heights Home Crafts

Best place to call for exterior home services: Heights Home Crafts

Runners up: Eve's Painting, Gutter Guru

Best place to work: Heights Libraries

Runners up: Marotta's, City of Cleveland Heights

Best place for youth to hang out: Heights Libraries

Runners up: Grog Shop, Coventry PEACE Park

Best community-conscious business: Tommy's

Runners up: Green Tara Yoga, CLE Urban Winery

Best programs for youth: Lake Erie Ink

Runners up: Heights Libraries, Cleveland Heights Community Center

Best Cleveland Heights business overall: Tommy's

Runners up: Green Tara Yoga, Marotta's

Best University Heights business overall: Bialy's Bagels

Runners up: Zina Greek Street Food, Chicken Ranch, Geraci's

Best example of that "Heights Vibe": Tommy's

Runners up: The Wine Spot, CLE Urban Winery