FutureHeights unveils 2025 Best of the Heights winners
Twenty years ago, FutureHeights established its annual Best of the Heights Awards program to recognize the many unique businesses in Cleveland Heights and University Heights, and to celebrate their contributions to the local economy.
The 2025 selection process began with a round of nominations, followed by voting for the top vote-getters in each category. More than 1,000 total ballots were cast, demonstrating the enthusiasm with which Heights residents support their local businesses. The winners and runners-up in the 2025 Best of the Heights Awards are:
Best pizza: Dewey's Pizza
Runners up: Vero, Marotta's
Best cafe/coffee shop/breakfast spot: Stone Oven
Runners up: Luna, Rising Star
Best place for a sweet treat: Mitchell's Chocolates
Runners up: Luna, On the Rise
Best place to take the kids: Lee Road Library
Runners up: Coventry PEACE Park, S'il Vous Play
Best place for live music: Cain Park
Runners up: Grog Shop, CLE Urban Winery
Best bar, pub or tavern: BottleHouse
Runners up: Kensington Pub, Tavern Company
Best restaurant: Tommy's
Runners up: Foodhisattva, Zhug
Best place to take a date: Cedar Lee Theatre
Runners up: Zhug, Marotta's
Best new University Heights business: Angie's Soul Cafe
Runners up: Lefty's, E-Check Kiosk
Best new Cleveland Heights business: Edwins
Runners up: Hexagon Books, Arthur Treacher's
Best takeout: Aladdin's
Runners up: Foodhisattva, Tommy's
Best outdoor dining: The Fairmount
Runners up: Anatolia, Boss Dog
Best place to work out or practice yoga: Green Tara Yoga
Runners up: Cleveland Heights Community Center, Lotus Flower Yoga, Yoga Roots
Best Barber Shop/Salon/Spa: Quintana's Barber and Dream Spa
Runners up: Shawn Paul Salon, Eddy's on Coventry
Best place to take an out-of-towner: Tommy's
Runners up: Cain Park, Zhug
Best place to find unique gifts: Heights Arts
Runners up: Olie's Gift & Ship, Passport to Peru
Best place to call for interior home services: Verne & Ellsworth Hann
Runners up: Herb's Plumbing, Heights Home Crafts
Best place to call for exterior home services: Heights Home Crafts
Runners up: Eve's Painting, Gutter Guru
Best place to work: Heights Libraries
Runners up: Marotta's, City of Cleveland Heights
Best place for youth to hang out: Heights Libraries
Runners up: Grog Shop, Coventry PEACE Park
Best community-conscious business: Tommy's
Runners up: Green Tara Yoga, CLE Urban Winery
Best programs for youth: Lake Erie Ink
Runners up: Heights Libraries, Cleveland Heights Community Center
Best Cleveland Heights business overall: Tommy's
Runners up: Green Tara Yoga, Marotta's
Best University Heights business overall: Bialy's Bagels
Runners up: Zina Greek Street Food, Chicken Ranch, Geraci's
Best example of that "Heights Vibe": Tommy's
Runners up: The Wine Spot, CLE Urban Winery
Lee Chilcote
Lee Chilcote is executive director and housing program manager with FutureHeights, FutureHeights publishes the Heights Observer.