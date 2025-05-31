We need more civility In Cleveland Heights

There are too many ad hominem arguments being made these days in Cleveland Heights. And they do nothing to encourage the civility required in our open and accepting community.

"Ad hominem" is Latin for "to the person." Those who study logical thinking note that an ad hominem argument occurs when an argument is directed at a person rather than at the argument itself. It is false because it diverts attention away from a topic at hand and focuses instead on irrelevant features of the individual being attacked.

An ad hominem argument might attack character, intelligence, or motives. A good example is the [alleged] frequent use in public of the “f-bomb” by the mayor’s wife, Natalie McDaniel. Another example would be rude comments by Council Member Anthony Mattox Jr. to some citizens at council meetings or to some of his colleagues at committee meetings. These are disruptive behaviors unbecoming of public figures.

When made in public, these behaviors do not merely reflect badly on McDaniel and Mattox; they tend to make our community look bad.

Such ad hominem arguments are harmful. They divert attention from some actual issues worthy of consideration. They can undermine rational discourse and may promote personal attacks over logical reasoning. By fostering hostility, they tend to reduce the future likelihood of productive discussions. They are usually unseemly expressions of frustration and anger. They often demonstrate intolerance inconsistent with our community values.

They are rarely persuasive. And they are avoidable. That is why I tender now a plea for Ms. McDaniel and Council Member Mattox to act in public with more civility. They would be well advised to consider all aspects of criticism they reject, seek common ground, and attempt a constructive dialogue with their critics.

Most importantly, they should maintain a respectful tone and avoid personal attacks even when they strongly disagree with another person's viewpoint.

I hope McDaniel and Mattox will control their passions more in the future. They may sincerely believe they are standing up for their beliefs and rightly demonstrating their fighting spirits. But what is needed now in Cleveland Heights is more polite discussion and less anger—and fewer ad hominem arguments.