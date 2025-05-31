Waiting for transparency at Cain Park

Mayor Kahlil Seren’s handling of the Cain Park crisis undermines the people’s trust in City Hall. Seren appears focused on shielding his administration from embarrassment and accountability—at the expense of employees and volunteers who endured a culture of fear and intimidation at one of the city’s gems.

The issues at Cain Park first came to the public’s attention when citizens and the media, through public records requests, received an investigation summary from Clemans Nelson, an HR consulting firm hired to conduct an independent investigation.

The summary detailed occurrences during which the general manager, Ian Hinz, is alleged to have repeatedly subjected staff to aggressive and demeaning treatment. Witnesses described Hinz pounding his fists on desks, forcing an employee to repeat (under threat of disciplinary action) “I, Ian, am the boss, and my word is law,” and even shoving a cash box into a volunteer’s stomach, according to the summary.

The investigation into these disturbing reports began in June 2024. Despite the report being delivered to City Hall on Aug. 9, 2024, no tangible action was taken until March 2025.

On Jan. 8, 2025, Mayor Seren presided over a live, “work session” with Hinz and City Council Member Anthony Mattox Jr. It was a 60-minute glossy promo in which paltry performance and incomplete financial data was shared along with an even larger amount of glad-handing.



In that session, the mayor and Hinz went so far as to refer to Cain Park staff as a “family.” Anyone adept at organizational leadership knows that operating a business like a family is almost certain to create a toxic work environment. At the very least, it is a phrase that rings hollow when one considers the well‑documented, and ignored, finding of a toxic work environment.

This staged session served as a distraction; a way for Seren to present the appearance of “all is well” while the matter of real importance, protecting staff and volunteers, went unaddressed.

The investigation, conducted after employees submitted complaints to the city's human resources contact, resulted in a recommended demotion for Hinz—a move that would have sent a strong message about the city’s intolerance for abusive behavior. Rather than follow that advice, Mayor Seren decided instead on a five‑day unpaid suspension and mandatory anger‑management training. His minimal response sent a clear message: political self‑interest outweighs fair and healthy workplace standards.

Fueling further concern, the Clemans Nelson investigation explicitly noted that there were additional allegations—potentially involving the mishandling of Cain Park’s funds and other irregularities—which were to be laid out in a separate document. Multiple parties have said this document has yet to be produced by the administration, effectively keeping those details under wraps.

This deliberate withholding of information deepens interest in it. When elected officials block access to pertinent financial records, they strip residents of their right to understand how their municipal dollars are spent. Cleveland Heights taxpayers deserve clarity on whether public funds were misused or concealed. Refusing to produce the full report undermines principled and transparent stewardship of the city’s resources.

The timeline alone is damning: a June 2024 investigation, a superficial Jan. 8 showcase, and, finally, a March 2025 suspension—only after political pressure mounted. In the interim, employees suffered and volunteers risked their safety.

This isn’t just about one manager’s misconduct: It’s about an administration that values optics over action. Cleveland Heights deserves better from its public servants. If Mayor Seren is serious about restoring trust, he needs to immediately release all pertinent documents, fully implement the independent investigator’s recommendations—including demotion—and engage in genuine transparency. Anything less is a betrayal of public trust and a disservice to those who keep our community’s cultural heart beating.