Tommy Fello thanks PEACE Park supporters

Coventry PEACE Park has been the jewel of our community for generations. Just as I was happy to help build the playground in the 1990s, I am happy that Trees for Tommy will help plant and care for the park’s trees and native plants for generations to come.

I’ve always been interested in planting trees in the Coventry Village area. During the street renovation project, we picked out the lacebark elms, the Cleveland Select pears, and ginkgo trees that now adorn the whole district.

Even back in the 1980s, my family started purchasing balled Christmas trees that we would plant after the holidays. Now, a large percentage of those trees are over 60 feet tall!

Just like the over 400 volunteers who built the original playground on a muddy, wet weekend in the 1990s, and the present crew that is working on this amazing project, we are so fortunate that there are so many friends and neighbors that are giving their time and dollars to make our Coventry neighborhood the best that it can be.

I am delighted that donations to Trees for Tommy fully sponsored the South Grove spring planting. We are well on our way to covering the costs of the North Grove fall planting, and care for all of the park’s trees and plantings. I’m looking forward to Heights Tree People’s community planting days.

Kids have been enjoying the upper and lower playgrounds since February. Before long, the rest of the construction fences will come down and Coventry PEACE Park will be ready to welcome everyone. The library’s Summer Reading Kickoff is June 1, and on June 5, Building Heights will screen its new documentary, “Coventry PEACE Park: A New Beginning.” It’s going to be an exciting Coventry summer!

You can learn more about Trees for Tommy at www.fundforheightslibrary.org.

My heart is with you. All the best, my Coventry friends.