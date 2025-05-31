'Raise a glass to resistance' with CH Dems

“Raise a Glass to Resistance” is the theme of a special event to benefit Cleveland Heights Democrats on June 11, 6–8 p.m., at the newly reopened Edwins Restaurant (12383 Cedar Road). The event will celebrate the group’s work to resist the dangerous and repressive Trump/Musk agenda, as well as raise funds for the club’s outreach to voters this year.

Chris Ronayne, Cuyahoga County executive, will be the special guest speaker at the June 11 gathering. Tickets and sponsorships are available at www.clevelandheightsdems.com.

Cleveland Heights Democrats has seen a significant increase in membership since the 2024 election season, as people have recognized the need to get involved to defend democracy and resist the racist and economically devastating policies of the Trump administration.

The club is entirely volunteer-run. It does not fund candidates, but does make candidate endorsements and encourages advocacy on issues and legislation at both the state and national levels.

Membership meetings, which feature lively interactions with local elected officials and speakers on various topics of interest, are open to all and usually take place on the second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. Sign up for the club’s free e-newsletter and get more information at www.clevelandheightsdems.com.