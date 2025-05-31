Proposed state budget would underfund CH-UH schools

Right now, the education of our children is at risk.

The proposed state budget, as passed by the House, dramatically underfunds public schools throughout the state by at least $2.75 billion over the next two years. Almost 90% of Ohio’s children attend public school. Underfunding the education of 9 out of 10 children in our state is wrong. Every child deserves to get a quality education. The way to make sure every Ohio public school can afford to educate its children is to pass and fully fund the Fair School Funding Plan (FSFP).

I am a parent of two elementary-age children who attend a public school in the CH-UH school district. I believe that public education is one of our nation’s most admirable institutions. The idea that every child, regardless of the wealth of their parents, can access a free and quality education is right and full of hope. The problem comes when our government does not support the work of educating our children.

A team of education and finance experts developed the bi-partisan FSFP that the legislature adopted and partially funded in 2021, with promise of full implementation in the 2026–27 budget. Sadly, the House did not follow through and removed the plan.

If FSFP is put back into the budget by the state Senate (after being cut by the House a couple of months ago), CH-UH would receive an additional $7,102,626 in school funding over two years. If the removal of the plan becomes permanent, the proposed increase in budget would only be $492,987 (see additional information from Policy Matters Ohio and All In For Ohio Kids). Though that would be an increase, it is far lower than what schools need when the actual costs for educating and supporting kids is calculated. FSFP uses researched information to determine actual costs and what budgets need to be for each Ohio district, including ours. We need the plan to be restored.

The state government should properly fund public education. This is required by the state constitution. When the state does not properly support public education, districts must make up the difference through sources like levies from their residents. It is not fair to make individuals and families shoulder this financial burden when the state 1) has the money to properly fund schools and 2) it is its responsibility. (I am grateful that our district has supported our schools through levies when needed, but the burden should be with the state budget.)

The governor's proposed budget, while it included FSFP, used data from 2022, thereby underfunding schools which have to contend with rising costs. The state, where one in five children live in poverty, has a responsibility to support all children fairly across all districts so that, regardless of its wealth or poverty, each will have the resources needed to serve its students.

Use your voice and let the Ohio government know what is important to you and your community. Call, e-mail, or submit testimony to the senate finance committee (https://ohiosenate.gov/committees/finance) and your representatives. Or, write a letter using an online form (https://actionnetwork.org/letters/tell-your-rep-to-protect-education-for-all-our-kids/). Speak up for what feels right.