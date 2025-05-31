Monthly 'Uke Jam' welcomes experts and beginnners

Ukulele players at all levels—experts through wannabee beginners—are invited to join the “Heights Uke Jam” now hosted by the Noble Neighborhood Library on the second Tuesday of every month. The next gathering is June 10, with a start time of 7 p.m.

Other acoustic stringed instrumentalists are encouraged to participate in this fun musical experience.

While primarily featuring ukuleles, past gatherings have welcomed guitars, banjos, fiddles, and the occasional cello. Music is provided. Players are encouraged to bring their own music stand.

The jam’s repertoire includes everything from “Blue Hawaii” to “Country Roads, W.Va.," Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash to the Beatles and Grateful Dead.