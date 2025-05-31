LWV schedules candidate forums for voters

With the 2025 Heights election season already underway, the Cleveland Heights - University Heights Chapter of the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland (LWVGC) announces it will host a five-forum series on candidates and issues in advance of the Sept. 9 Primary Election and the Nov. 7 General Election.

The forums’ co-sponsors are FutureHeights and Heights Libraries.

Dates, times, locations and topics are as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 7, 6–8 p.m. - Cleveland Heights Mayoral Primary Election Candidates (to be held if there are three or more candidates); Cleveland Heights Community Center, 1 Monticello Blvd.

(to be held if there are three or more candidates); Cleveland Heights Community Center, 1 Monticello Blvd. Wednesday, Sept. 10, 6–8 p.m. - Cleveland Heights Mayoral General Elections Candidates (two candidates, as determined by the Sept. 9 primary) and any CH Charter Amendments on the Nov. 7 ballot: Cleveland Heights Community Center, 1 Monticello Blvd.

(two candidates, as determined by the Sept. 9 primary) and any on the Nov. 7 ballot: Cleveland Heights Community Center, 1 Monticello Blvd. Thursday, Sept. 11, 6–8 p.m. - University Heights Mayoral Candidates ; University Heights Library, 13866 Cedar Road.

; University Heights Library, 13866 Cedar Road. Wednesday, Sept. 17, 6–8 p.m. - Cleveland Heights City Council Candidates ; Cleveland Heights Community Center, 1 Monticello Blvd.

; Cleveland Heights Community Center, 1 Monticello Blvd. Thursday, Sept. 18, 6–8 p.m. - University Heights City Council Candidates ; University Heights Library Branch, 13866 Cedar Road.

; University Heights Library Branch, 13866 Cedar Road. Thursday, Sept. 25, 6–8 p.m. - Cleveland Heights - University Heights Board of Education Candidates; Cleveland Heights Community Center, 1 Monticello Blvd.





Candidate forums give voters an opportunity to hear candidates discuss issues important to them. At each, candidates will present brief statements and answer written questions from the audience. Questions for the candidates may be e-mailed in advance of each forum to heights@lwvgreatercleveland.org. Questions will also be accepted in writing during the forums.

At the Issues forum, the substance of each ballot issue will be presented. Like questions for the candidates, questions regarding each ballot issue may be e-mailed in advance or submitted in writing during the forum.

The forums will be live-streamed and recorded and can be viewed on the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@lwvgreatercleveland. Links to each video will be available on the League’s website after the events: https://lwvgreatercleveland.org/chuh.

All LWVGC forums are free and open to the public. The venues are accessible, and ample free parking is available. Voter registration will be available for those who need to register to vote, as will vote-by-mail applications.

No political advertisements, signs, T-shirts, buttons, or other regalia will be permitted at the forums. Campaign literature can be left at a table outside the event rooms.

The League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to informing the public about the election process and the individuals who are asking to represent us in government. We do not support or oppose candidates or political parties. We advocate for policies and issues that support good government. League-sponsored voter education forums follow League procedural rules.

In the event that a race is run unopposed or if the candidates participating are equal to or fewer than the number of open seats, League rules require that no forum be held.

VOTE411.org is a LWV-sponsored website that publishes verbatim candidates’ responses to the same set of questions. This information will also be published as a printed Voter Guide, to be included in the October Heights Observer.