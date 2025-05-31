Kids’ playwriting festival opens June 5

The 47th annual Marilyn Bianchi Kids’ Playwriting Festival (MBKPF) will honor 43 young playwrights June 5–8. More than 250 students in grades 1–12 submitted plays to this year’s festival, which is the oldest event of its kind in the nation.

Since 1979, MBKPF has been an integral part of Dobama Theatre’s mission to provide educational outreach programming. The festival was created in honor of Dobama co-founder Marilyn Bianchi after her passing.

After students submit their original plays, the plays are read and scored, and select scripts are produced on the Dobama stage in June. This year more than 60 judges contributed to the scoring process.

The plays will be directed by Colin Anderson, Bridgett Martinez, Diwe Augustin-Glave, Kerstin Vaugn, Steph Wilbert, Cali Parey, India Pierre-Ingram, and Lily Warner.

To see a list of all winning playwrights, as well as those receiving honorable mentions, go to www.dobama.org/mbkpf-2025.

Tickets for the benefit performance on Friday, June 6, 7 p.m., are $25. Reservations can be made by calling 216-932-3396.

Admission is free for the performances on Thursday, June 5, 7 p.m.; Saturday, June 7, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, June 8, 2 p.m.

MBKPF is the culmination of Dobama’s Young Playwrights Program (YPP), which teaches playwriting to students across Northeast Ohio. The program is taught by professional playwrights and theater artists right in the students’ own classrooms. Available resources include workshops, residencies (three or more sessions), instructional videos, and a fully adaptable curriculum based on grade level. YPP is free to public schools in some districts.