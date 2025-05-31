FutureHeights to host second Crowdsourced Conversation on Severance

Join FutureHeights for its next Crowdsourced Conversation, “Another Look: Severance Town Center," on Wednesday, June 25, 6:30–8 p.m. at the Lee Road Library.

The event, co-sponsored by the Severance Action Group, is a follow-up to the first Crowdsouced Conversation about Severance that was held in November 2024.

Severance’s developer, MPact Collective, has made substantial progress in creating a site plan and launching a website to gather and share community ideas (weigh in at www.severanceclevelandheights.com).

Now, it’s time to hear an update about that progress, garner additional community feedback, and generate more thoughtful discussion about what Heights residents want to see at Severance.

The developer intends to begin the rezoning and redevelopment of the property in 2025 and 2026, so it’s important to gather community input now.

To RSVP for the June 25 event, and look back at what emerged from last November’s Crowdsourced Conversation, visit www.futureheights.org.