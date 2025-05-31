Explore homeownership at free seminar on June 9

If you’ve felt the pinch of rising rent prices in the Heights and Greater Cleveland, you’re not alone. Recent data shows that Cleveland leads the nation in rent increases—a troubling trend that leaves many families wondering if homeownership is even within reach.

But there’s good news, too: buying a home can help stabilize monthly housing costs and build long-term wealth, and a free upcoming event in Cleveland Heights is designed to help would-be homeowners take that first step.

“Pathway to Home Ownership” will take place on Monday, June 9, 6–8 p.m. at the Noble Neighborhood Library (2800 Noble Road). The evening is hosted by Davida Russell, Cleveland Heights City Council vice president, and will feature educational sessions and the opportunity for one-on-one conversations with local experts, to help attendees take confident steps toward homeownership.

The event will outline how the pre-approval process works, what steps to take to prepare, and how to assemble the right team to help guide one through the process. Local lenders, realtors, and a home insurance expert will be on hand to help attendees get started that very night.

This free event is open to the public, and light refreshments will be served during the meet-and-greet. Whether you’re ready to buy or just want to understand your options, this is a chance to take the first step in a welcoming and supportive environment.

Register at https://clevelandheightshomeownership.eventbrite.com. Any questions? E-mail amandahillhomes@gmail.com or call 336-266-6118.