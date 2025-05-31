Creative Spaces seeks to expand arts programs

Creative Spaces Cultural Arts (CSCA), a nonprofit dedicated to fostering creativity and community engagement through the arts, is launching a monthlong fundraising campaign this June. The goal is to raise $10,000 to support programming for all ages and organizational growth.

Founded in 2022 and operating out of the Disciples Christian Church building on Mayfield Road, CSCA was created in response to a 2020 community visioning process that identified a pressing need for more accessible, high-quality arts education for young people. Since then, the organization has become a dynamic hub where artists, nonprofits, and young people participate in programming that ranges from samba and circus arts to yoga, music, and dance.

This campaign comes at an exciting time for CSCA. In March, the nonprofit was selected as one of the National Benevolent Association’s newest Incubate Partners—a partnership that comes with a $54,000 grant that will be disbursed over two years.

Funds raised during the June campaign will help CSCA take its next significant step: hiring its first part-time executive director to help guide the growing organization.

Community members can support the campaign by making a tax-deductible donation via PayPal online at https://tinyurl.com/ysmbe2bm, or by mailing a check to Creative Spaces Cultural Arts, 3663 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights, 44121.

Support for CSCA is an investment in young people, equity, and community connection through creativity. Additional information, including a list of upcoming events, can be viewed at www.creativespacescle.org.