Coventry PEACE documentary gets June 5 premiere

On Thursday, June 5, the Heights community is invited to join Building Heights and Heights Middle School Shorts (HMSS) for the free premiere of “Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Park: A New Beginning.”

The documentary film—which showcases and celebrates the park’s revitalization, its deep community roots, and the power of creative collaboration—will be shown at Coventry PEACE Park at 7:30 p.m. In case of rain, the showing will move to the Heights High auditorium.

Directed and produced by multi-Emmy Award-winner Kara White of Hemlock Films, the documentary captures the spirit of transformation: how neighbors, civic leaders, students, and local organizations came together to reimagine Coventry PEACE Park as a space for gathering and joy, working together to build a playground that would become a community in and of itself. Through interviews, archival footage, and striking visuals, the film honors the park’s history while looking ahead to its vibrant future.

“This film is a gift to the community from the community,” said White. “It’s about what’s possible when people come together to dream big.”

Students in the Heights Career Tech Education (CTE) program acted as crew on production—interviewing, filming, and editing to bring the film together while gaining real-world experience in telling a story.

“Working with Kara White has given me a chance to experience what it is like to be on a professional film set. It felt like more than an internship, but instead a preview of my future in the film industry,” said Ivy McLennan, a junior in CTE’s Digital Video Production program.

White harnessed the energy and enthusiasm of the CTE students to take HMSS to a new level with this ambitious project. Under her guidance, Heights students didn’t merely learn in the classroom—they put their skills to work in the field, contributing to real productions and real storytelling.

“As the stewards of Coventry PEACE Park, we knew this moment of transformation needed to be documented,” explained Nancy Levin, director of Heights Libraries. “Partnering with Building Heights and the students was the perfect way to honor the past while inspiring the future.”

Families, students, supporters and community members are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and enjoy a meaningful evening under the stars. Light refreshments will be available.

Attendees are asked to RSVP in advance at www.eventbrite.com/e/film-premier-coventry-peace-park-a-new-beginning-tickets-1353735281669.