Cooper's favorites take the UH stage this summer

University Heights brand ambassador Cooper the Chicken was given free rein to book bands for the 2025 Summer Concert Series. This year’s lineup will feature return appearances from some of the bird’s favorite bands.

With the familiar comes the new—all shows will feature promotional giveaways, including new concert schedule T-shirts, and the wildly popular stuffed-Cooper doll.

All concerts will be held at Walter Stinson Community Park, with the exception of University Heights Symphonic Band (UHSB) shows which will take place at Hamlin Quad on the campus of John Carroll University (JCU). All shows will start at 7 p.m.

Boaterhead (June 26): Since sailing into The Walt in 2021, Boaterhead has become one of Northeast Ohio’s most in-demand bands—so much so, we needed to schedule them 18 months in advance. Boaterhead is a smooth six-piece yacht rock party band, celebrating the hits of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. Grab your boat shoes and meet at The Walt for a breezy good time. (Promo item: Cooper Concert Lineup T-shirt.)

UHSB (July 3): Let freedom ring. Under the direction of Devlin Pope, the city’s symphonic band will present its annual Patriotic Show at JCU. Don’t miss the traditional “Salute to Service” to all branches of the armed services. (Promo item: Pocket U.S. Constitutions.)

The Ladies Night (July 10): An all-male tribute to pop divas, The Ladies Night is not afraid to wear its love for Taylor Swift, Brittney Spears, Katy Perry, Kesha, Lady Gaga, or Miley Cyrus on pink glittery sleeves as the bands rock its way through guilty-pleasure singalongs—often in the original key. (Promo item: University Heights frisbees.)

Jul Big Green (July 17): If you saw him absolutely crush his set last summer at UH’s Juneteenth Celebration, you know you don’t want to miss Jul Big Green when he plays the Suezebo stage at The Walt. Jul Big Green is a genre blending artist who combines pop with hip-hop and rock elements. “I can’t pick just one style,” he says, “so I figured why not make music for everyone?” (Promo item: University Heights bandanas.)

Rubix Groove (July 24): It will be a night of succulent grooves and tasty jams when seven-piece music squad Rubix Groove returns to The Walt. A funk and blues act, Rubix Groove will play past hits, plus selections from its latest album. (Promo item: Cooper dolls.)

UHSB (July 31): Encore, encore! The symphonic band returns for a second show, this time showcasing film scores and Broadway show tunes. It’s a soundtrack to summer, brought to life. (Promo item: University Heights tote bags.)

Billy Likes Soda (Aug. 7): Named best cover band by Cleveland Magazine, Billy Likes Soda brings its pop act back to The Walt. Boasting a truly random yet sweet setlist featuring Beastie Boys, R.E.M., Luke Bryan, Backstreet Boys, Poison, Neil Diamond, Billy Idol and Justin Timberlake, Billy Likes Soda will tantalize your taste buds with equal parts musical skill, showmanship, and humor. (Promo items: University Heights trucker caps.)

Each concert at The Walt will feature a rotating lineup of local food trucks. Pop Culture CLE will set up shop on July 10, July 17, and July 24, with Cleveland Waffle Company taking over on June 26 and Aug. 7.

Nicole Duria at Pop Culture CLE makes hand-crafted, gourmet ice cream in the shape of a popsicle. Lauren and Mike Strano of Cleveland Waffle Company serve up sugar waffle pops in various flavors, as well as panini sandwiches.

Don’t let a bad weather forecast keep you away—if the skies open up, the music moves indoors to the Dolan Science Center atrium at JCU. Rain or shine, the show goes on.