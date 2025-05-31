Cleveland Heights hosts ChamberFest musicians

During three weeks this June, Cleveland Heights will experience the arrivals (and departures) of more than 30 extraordinary musicians, hailing from around the country and around the world. Many are award-winning artists, and most are between the ages of 20 and 35. They include a composer-in-residence from Scotland, a 2024 Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano, the 2024 Cleveland International Piano Competition winner, and several Avery Fisher Career Grant recipients.

ChamberFest Cleveland (CFC), now in its 13th season, is bringing these artists to town. It was co-founded in 2012 by longtime Cleveland Heights resident Franklin Cohen (principal clarinet emeritus of The Cleveland Orchestra) and his daughter Diana (concertmaster of the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra and recent inductee to the Cleveland Heights High School Hall of Fame). In 2022, Diana’s husband, pianist Roman Rabinovich, joined CFC as a co-artistic director.

Most of the participating musicians perform in one-week, two- or three-concert, increments. They stay with local residents, many of whom reside on or near Guilford Road, where Frank and his wife, Marcia Kodish Cohen, live. In the past, rehearsals have been held (sometimes into the wee hours) at the Cohen home.

This season, the musicians will rehearse at Church of the Saviour, which is within walking distance of the host homes. To celebrate this new partnership, ChamberFest Cleveland will perform its second concert of the season in the church’s sanctuary on Friday, June 13.

According to Andy Call, lead pastor, Church of the Saviour has a long history of prioritizing music—a tradition that has grown since he joined the congregation a decade ago. Call earned degrees in music education (Miami University of Ohio) and choral conducting (Ohio State University) before deciding to attend and graduate from seminary. “I can’t imagine living without music in my daily life,” said Call, “and the opportunity to host ChamberFest musicians fits with our mission, serves our diverse congregation, and brings us joy.”

The Guilford Road community and nearby neighbors continue to be gracious and generous to their temporary residents. One family holds a welcome reception for the musicians, host families, and trustees during the first week of ChamberFest, while others provide an ongoing supply of healthy snacks and home-baked treats for rehearsal breaks. In addition, several Lee Road merchants contribute to welcome packets for the visiting musicians, who are impressed by, and grateful for, the thoughtfulness of the many who support them.

Half of the guest artists have participated in multiple CFC seasons and discovered the abundance of restaurants and shops on Lee Road. They are enthusiastic about sharing their favorites with first-time visitors, many of whom continue the tradition when they return in subsequent summers.

ChamberFest artists also have played solo shows at The Wine Spot and CLE Urban Winery. In addition to the Church of the Saviour performance, this summer’s concerts will be held at several University Circle venues and the historic Heights Theater in Coventry Village. Rounding out the offerings are free family events at the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes and the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Community Arts Center.

Mark your calendars for ChamberFest Cleveland 2025 performances, June 11–28. For a complete schedule and more information, visit chamberfestcleveland.com or call 216-471-8887.