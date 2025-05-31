CH deserves leadership with political accountability and vision

Despite deep roots and proud residents, Cleveland Heights is falling behind in small-business growth, youth programs, school investment, and inter-city collaboration.

Leadership feels stagnant—holding meetings to schedule more meetings—while our streets, storefronts, and sidewalks reflect decline. The city’s north side, where I live, pays equal taxes but suffers from disproportionate code enforcement, housing violations, and rising crime. Since the establishment of the mayoral administration, little has changed.

Code-enforcement reform and property-maintenance accountability: With 16 years of national experience in code enforcement, I’ve never seen such high taxes yield so little. Negligent landlords and out-of-state investors dominate. The city must be empowered to step in, clean up, and bill property owners with penalties. This is about more than appearance—it’s about dignity. I’ve owned my home since 2011, yet I wouldn’t host my daughter’s graduation here due to the state of our neighborhood. Needed action: Proactive city measures and volunteer clean-up teams to support city leaders.

Youth engagement, recreation, and city-school collaboration: Our children have few places to go. The city pool feels more like training camp. We’ve lost parks and basketball courts. Heights Rec has little for teens, and city leaders are absent from school events—except for the police. Since Mayor Kahlil Seren took office in 2022, his school presence has sparked more issues than solutions. Needed action: Candidates to present plans for youth engagement and school collaboration.

Real economic development and small-business support: I question the experience of those leading economic development. Where are the incentives for new or legacy businesses? ARPA funds remain untouched while residents bear heavy tax burdens. Meanwhile, slumlords and out-of-state investors are invited in, and working families are pushed out. Needed action: Distribute ARPA funds and bring in experts who understand commercial development.

Ethics, transparency and accountability in leadership: The mayor gave his wife City Hall access and a badge, though she’s not a city employee. This crosses ethical lines and presents security risks. We need: enforceable ethics guidelines—no one is above the law.

Cleveland Heights is a city worth fighting for. It has pride, legacy, and potential—but potential alone doesn’t fix economics or engage youth. Let’s elect leaders who act, invest, and listen.



We deserve better. And we’re ready to fight for it.