Celebrate Juneteenth in University Heights

This Juneteenth, University Heights will celebrate freedom with some old friends.

No strangers to the city, Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band have previously performed as part of the city’s Summer Concert Series and Fall Fest.

This year, Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band will headline the 2025 Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 21, at Walter Stinson Community Park. Known for its uplifting blend of roots reggae and island soul, the band will take the stage at 7 p.m., closing out a day of festivities that runs from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The University Heights Juneteenth Celebration is presented in partnership with Dollar Bank.

"It means a lot to me to be included in a program that acknowledges and celebrates a part of our history that some would rather see ignored or erased,” Jones said. “To be able to highlight such awareness in our community is a perfect vehicle for the messages I try to put across in my music, with themes of peace, freedom, understanding and respect."

Don’t miss the rest of the entertainment on the Dollar Bank Main Stage. The Opening Ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by The Level Up Band at 2 p.m., Nova’s Performing Arts Center at 3:30 p.m., and Hubb’s Groove at 4:30 p.m.

The celebration will be hosted by DJ and emcee 8Bit.

The fun won’t be confined to one stage; the Second Stage will feature a community health discussion with Project Hope, a poetry reading by new Heights Poet Laureate Michelle R. Smith, line dancing with Jacqueline Ward, a personal finance talk with Dollar Bank, group meditation with Soulful Shift, and magician Tada.

For the first time, the University Heights Juneteenth Celebration will include the University Heights Got Talent show, where residents can show off their talents and compete for prizes.

For the kids, there will be a bounce house, obstacle course, face painting, and balloon twisting.

Be sure to visit the many participating vendors, including 1384 Designs, Bev’s Creations, Boardroom Charcuterie, Body 2 Body Empress, Buffalo Soldiers of Ohio, CASA of Cuyahoga County, CH-UH City School District, Cleveland Lead Advocates for Safe Housing, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, Cleveland Water Department, Cote d’Ivoire, Courage to Caregivers, Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, Dash Art House, DivineLuxe, Informing Our Children Inc., Jasmine Reiki, RJ's Premium Flavored Lemonade, Tucker Accessories, Wonda's Room, and Wristwerk.

Come hungry, as there will be food trucks, too, including Parker & Sons BBQ, The Urban Wrap, and Heights Tropical Snow.