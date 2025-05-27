Heights Libraries kicks off summer reading program June 1

Heights Libraries is pleased to announce that Kellie Dubay Gillis’ new book, If You Find a Fawn, will be the first title featured in Coventry PEACE Park’s new storybook loop, set to open on Sunday, June 1, at the library’s Summer Reading Kick-Off event.



The kick-off is planned for 2–4 p.m. in Coventry PEACE Park, at the corner of Coventry Road and Euclid Heights Boulevard.

The storybook loop can be found along the main accessible walkway surrounding the park and will feature a new storybook each quarter.

Gillis will be on hand at the June 1 event, selling and signing her books at the Mac’s Backs-Books on Coventry booth.



“Having If You Find a Fawn as the first featured book at the PEACE Park storybook trail is really such an exciting honor! I'm grateful that Suzanne at Mac's Backs suggested it as a possibility,” said Gillis. “The book is all about exploring and experiencing nature's every day magic, so it is wonderful that people will have the opportunity to read the book while wandering in nature!”



If You Find a Fawn is a what-to-do guide for anyone who loves to wander in nature, but especially children. The story can help readers understand that baby wild animals are OK when they are alone. The book includes suggestions on ways readers can help create healthy habitats for plants and animals.



Gillis is no stranger to the natural world and its importance. She graduated from the University of Michigan's School of Natural Resources and Environment with a Bachelor's of Science degree in natural resources, and has been working as an environmental scientist and communications specialist for more than 30 years, helping various agencies and organizations that run environmental programs.



She sees books as powerful tools in the fight to protect the environment.



“Books give us a chance to explore our world in new ways. They can help us see or think about our connection to nature through words and beautiful illustrations,” said Gilllis. “Best of all, books can empower us with ideas on how we can help the environment at any age.”