Seren asserts independence from council oversight

On Friday, May 23, Cleveland Heights City Council held a special Council Committee of the Whole meeting to discuss the welfare of the community in the wake of the mayor's May 21 video statement. The mayor released the statement in response to allegations of anti-Semitism in texts allegedly sent by the mayor's wife, Natalie McDaniel. (The meeting video can be viewed here.)

Council President Tony Cuda noted that there had been concern in the community about Mayor Kahlil Seren’s whereabouts and well-being in the two days since the mayor left partway through the Monday, May 19 city council meeting, and Wednesday evening, when the mayor released a video statement. Cuda recognized that the mayor was present at the May 23 noon meeting.

From the city’s assistant law director, Chris Heltzel, council learned that the issue of transfer of power in the event the mayor is unavailable is “not at all straightforward." Heltzel said that the pertinent part of the city charter (Article 4, Section 10) was carried over from when there was a city manager form of government. The present issue was further complicated, according to Heltzel, by the separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches.

Council Member Gail Larson commented, “Since Friday, May 16, residents were asking ‘Is he OK,’ because they were concerned. But the mayor “chose to remain inaccessible. This is not the behavior of a good leader.”

Cuda indicated he was among those concerned and had texted the mayor to ask if he was OK.

In reply, Seren said, “It seems clear that this is in part an exercise in electoral politics. . . . I didn’t feel like I should answer [Cuda’s text because] it seemed disingenuous. This council, by no means, is my overseer, and I am not your Negro.”

Council Member Jim Petras asked Heltzel if the law department had reviewed the mayor’s statement before it was released. Citing attorney-client privilege, Hertzel replied that the law department wouldn’t answer questions about any request for legal advice that might come from the mayor.

Council Member Craig Cobb defended a community member who had been the target of texts allegedly sent by the mayor’s wife, Natalie McDaniel. The mayor mentioned the same community member in his May 21 video statement, suggesting that some action on her part had warranted the alleged response from his wife. Cobb noted that the mayor still had not issued an apology and had instead aggravated the situation by essentially calling the city resident “a racist.” Instead of an apology, said Cobb, “We have an excuse.”

“On Monday we really came together as a community in this room,” said Cuda, who then opined that the mayor’s subsequent statement had further divided the community. Characterizing the mayor’s video as containing “verbal contortionism,” Cuda noted, “A simple apology would have gone such a long way.”

In further comments about the community, Cobb said, “I think there is only one resolution that will satisfy the majority of residents in this city, and we know what that is. . . . Residents have lost faith in their government and their mayor. It’s up to the mayor, if he truly loves this city, to decide what he needs to do.”

Per the city charter, according to Cuda, council has no means to communicate or make a statement outside of resolutions and comments made during meetings. And even some council resolutions might not bring about actions. When Larson asked the assistant law director if council could call for the resignation of the mayor, Heltzel replied that simply calling for the mayor's resignation wouldn't have any "legal force and effect.”

In his comments, Seren again alleged political motivation for the special meeting—calling it “an exercise in electoral politics from the dais," and attempted to redirect the discussion to one about the community, instead of himself.

Cobb again called out the mayor’s actions and attempts to deflect attention from himself, stating bluntly, “You’re playing the race card instead of accepting responsibility.”

Over additional comments from the mayor, Cuda adjourned the meeting moments later. The meeting lasted approximately 25 minutes.

Four of the seven council members were present at the May 23 special meeting—Cobb, Cuda, Larsen and Petras. Davida Russell attended remotely; Anthony Mattox Jr. and Jim Posch were not present.

The next meeting of CH City Council is June 2. On Tuesday, May 27, 6 p.m., the city will hold a public hearing to discuss whether it should allow private homes to be used as places of worship.