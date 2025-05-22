Save the date for FutureHeights' July 19 benefit

FutureHeights will host its annual benefit, newly dubbed "Elevate the Heights," on Saturday, July 19, 6–10 p.m. at the Heights Theater.

The event will feature live music by Opus 216 and A.J. and the Woods, and food from The Fairmount Cocktail Bar and Luna Bakery and Cafe.

Proceeds from the benefit will support FutureHeights programs. These include the community-engagement programs Crowdsourced Conversations, the Neighborhood Leadership Workshop program, and the Heights Observer; business support programs such as Best of the Heights and the Heights Music Hop; and FutureHomes, the nonprofit organization’s housing revitalization program.

At the event, FutureHeights will honor three Heights community members: Jake Orosz, owner of The Fairmount, as FutureHeights’ Person of the Year; Emily Dahnert as the organization’s Volunteer of the Year; and former FutureHeights’ board member Rhonda Davis-Lovejoy, who will receive a special Community Service Award.

Benefit tickets start at $150 per person. Scan the QR code attached to this article to purchase tickets, or visit www.futureheights.org for detailed sponsorship information and ticket links.