Mayor Seren to release statement today

The mayor's report at the May 19 meeting of Cleveland Heights City Council was brief. In the wake of new allegations of anti-Semitic texts sent by his wife, Natalie McDaniel; and the related news that his former special assistant, Patrick Costigan, has hired a lawyer and filed a civil rights complaint, Mayor Seren said, "I've prepared a statement, and I'll be releasing that tomorrow. Tonight I'm here to listen to everybody here to speak."

For almost 90 minutes, meeting attendees made public comments. Some referenced a proposed development on Cedar Road at Delaware Drive. Most spoke out against anti-Semitism and condemned the mayor's enduring silence four days after the latest allegations about misconduct at City Hall by McDaniel, who is neither an elected official nor a city employee.

The meeting can be viewed on the city's YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ea6mxoX6dSA.

This article will be updated when the mayor releases his statement.