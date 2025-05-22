Mayor Seren promises statement in the wake of civil rights complaint
The mayor's report at the May 19 meeting of Cleveland Heights City Council was brief. In the wake of new allegations of anti-Semitic texts sent by his wife, Natalie McDaniel; and the related news that his former special assistant, Patrick Costigan, has hired a lawyer and filed a civil rights complaint, Mayor Seren said, "I've prepared a statement, and I'll be releasing that tomorrow. Tonight I'm here to listen to everybody here to speak."
For almost 90 minutes, meeting attendees made public comments. Some referenced a proposed development on Cedar Road at Delaware Drive. Most spoke out against anti-Semitism and condemned the mayor's enduring silence four days after the latest allegations about misconduct at City Hall by McDaniel, who is neither an elected official nor a city employee.
The meeting can be viewed on the city's YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ea6mxoX6dSA.
This article will be updated when the mayor releases his statement.
Kim Sergio Inglis
Kim Sergio Inglis is editor-in-chief of the Heights Observer, and is a Cuyahoga County master gardener.