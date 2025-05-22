Housing specialist brings new solutions to CH court

The Cleveland Heights Municipal Court is taking proactive steps to address 1) code violations at non-owner-occupied properties, 2) the difficulties many residents have repairing their homes, and 3) the instability created by evictions. Much of this work is being spearheaded by Holly Thomas, the court’s recently hired housing enforcement specialist.

This specialist is key in the court’s housing-compliance efforts. For code-violation cases where the property is not owner-occupied, Thomas tracks progress and reports back to the court before hearings. If a property owner fails to make required repairs or meet other obligations, Thomas alerts the court, prompting further action. Similarly, she tracks and alerts the court about any other conditions placed upon a defendant in a code violation case.

Properties with code violations affect the occupants, neighbors, and the public. A property in disrepair may decrease nearby property values, making sales more difficult, and may even be dangerous to surrounding neighbors. Bringing properties into compliance has been, and remains, the goal of the court’s housing enforcement docket.

Beyond simply imposing financial penalties and recognizing the negative impact that these properties have on the community, the court recently has begun placing additional conditions on offenders. For example, as a condition of probation on code-violation cases, the court has ordered defendants, both individuals and entities (though their employees), to complete a stated number of service hours here in the community.

In addition, Thomas monitors all cases placed in the owner-occupied diversion program. She helps those property owners access resources such as the Home Repair Resource Center and other funding programs to bring homes up to code.

At eviction hearings, the housing enforcement specialist serves as a vital resource for both landlords and tenants, working to find solutions that keep residents housed whenever possible. With extensive knowledge of local rental-assistance programs, Thomas connects tenants with agencies that can help cover rent, utility bills, and other essential needs. Her involvement has increased the number of cases where tenants and landlords reach agreements, allowing tenants to pay what they owe and remain in their homes. For those who must leave, Thomas provides guidance on relocation assistance, shelters, and other services to ease the transition.

Thomas’s work extends beyond the courtroom. She has organized multiple outreach events at the courthouse, bringing together agencies such as the Cleveland Housing Network, Institute for H.O.P.E., Journey Center for Safety and Healing, CareSource, Catholic Charities, and The Centers to offer food assistance, housing support, and social services. These events have strengthened community engagement, ensuring residents know where to seek help.

Many people don’t realize what resources are available until they’re in crisis; by bringing these organizations directly to the public, the court helps remove barriers and makes it easier for people to get the support they need.

The CH Municipal Court is committed to making the community more just, and efforts such as those provided by its housing enforcement specialist do just that. For more information about the court’s programs and outreach, check out the court’s 2024 Annual Report at www.clevelandheightscourt.com/pdf/annualReport2024.pdf.