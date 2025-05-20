Former council member Dunbar publishes memoir

Mary Dunbar, the former Cleveland Heights council member and longtime Cleveland Heights resident, has recently published her memoir, chronicling her extraordinary journey—from her early years in Davis, Calif., to becoming a trailblazer in both the private and public sectors. Life & Legacy: Mary Dunbar is available at the Lee Road Library.

Dunbar is widely recognized for her advocacy in fitness and environmental issues. Her city council colleagues have described her as a voice of reason and a mentor throughout her nine-year tenure on council.

Dunbar was deeply engaged in community initiatives, including the Cleveland Heights Bicycle Coalition. An avid runner, she earned the prestigious Six Star Finisher title after completing all six World Major Marathons—Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, New York City, and Tokyo.

Before joining Cleveland Heights City Council, Dunbar built an impressive career in business, education, and public service. She holds degrees from Smith College, Stanford University, and Case Western Reserve University, and spent 20 years at Dix & Eaton, eventually achieving the title of senior vice president.

Dunbar resigned from city council in August 2021 due to health concerns following her Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in January 2020. A Cleveland Heights resident since 1970, she relocated to New Hampshire to be closer to her family.

True to her resilient spirit, Dunbar continues to embrace new challenges. In addition to writing her memoir, she has taken up playing the violin despite her condition.